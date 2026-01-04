I live in a valley off a dirt road where I estimate approximately 100 different cars use the road a year.

I acknowledged there is a business up the road and workers commute there daily.

Recently the road was widened, with approximately 1.5 to two metres added to the road width.

This is a road where people slow down to pass each other or chat, or drive slowly to pass a kid riding a bike to reduce dust.

A few trucks use the road seasonally for a few weeks a year.

It is hardly a road warranting the attention it has been given.

In this road widening, old, habitat trees have been knocked over.

I'm curious to know if council needs a permit to remove trees and if new trees must be planted in their place?

I'm concerned that recent works have disturbed existing trees' root structures and may increase their likelihood to fall, meaning more danger, and council resources in cleaning this up.

As I walk my road I am reminded of the unnecessary and nonsensical widening and removal of trees and habitat… another sign of a ‘separate and dominate’ nature approach to managing lands and roads that is perpetuating a ‘do more, have more, be more’ attitude that is not producing the ‘happiness’ of life balance that people truly desire.

Only 1.5kms away the main Whitfield-Wangaratta Road has a massive issue with potholes and deterioration.

Not to mention the unsightly signage of the King Valley at Oxley or ‘bike barriers’ in Whitfield that must relate to some obscure angle of bike path edging protocol.

I'm seriously questioning some investment spending at council at the moment.

Sandy King, Whitfield

Antisemitism risen to disgraceful levels here

I was surprised but pleased to receive a pamphlet from Helen Haines (MHR, Indi) backing the need for a Royal Commission regarding the antisemitism which has risen to disgraceful levels in our country.

My surprise was caused by the fact that, earlier in 2025, Ms Haines was marching with and addressing the pro Palestinian protesters in Wangaratta.

These protesters even had very young children carrying placards with 'from the river to the sea' written on them.

This chant is well known as the call for the removal of the Jewish people in Israel.

It is quite obvious that these particular protests, which should never have been allowed to continue, have indoctrinated and encouraged antisemitic behaviour which has no place in Australia.

Rosalie Treanor, Wangaratta

Historic PBS price cut delivers affordable medicines

From January 1, 2026, the cost of PBS medicines for those without a concession card is reducing to $25, under changes announced by Prime Minister Albanese.

That’s the lowest amount since 2004 and only the second time in history that the price of medicine in Australia has been reduced.

Every week, more than 400,000 prescriptions will now cost no more than $25 - putting up to $6.60 back in patients’ pockets for every prescription.

The Pharmacy Guild of Australia was joined by more than 20 health and community stakeholder groups, in calling for PBS medicines to be more affordable.

Research showed more than one in five people without a concession card had skipped a prescription in the past three years because of cost, and this rose to one in three in regional areas.

The historic reform will encourage medicine adherence, prevent complications and reduce pressure on GPs and emergency departments.

Without these price reductions, the cost of a prescription would have been $50.

Community pharmacists are Australia’s most accessible primary healthcare professionals with over 6000 community pharmacies open earlier, later and longer than other primary healthcare destinations.

Professor Trent Twomey, national president of Pharmacy Guild of Australia