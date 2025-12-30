Here we are again at the crossroad of years, and preparing to step onto a new path tomorrow.

As ever, the passage will bring with it mixed emotions for Rural City of Wangaratta residents.

Perhaps some have welcomed new arrivals to their families and social circles this year, and will take time over coming hours to reflect on the changes those people have brought along with them.

Others may have lost loved ones to illness or tragedy, or farewelled those moving on to new life chapters, and so will view 2025 as a transition year.

For our youngest residents, it will have been another year of learning, adventure and achievement, guided by those around them.

And for our elders, there was no doubt just as much learning about a new phase of life, as well as time to share wisdom gained over many years past.

Some will see tonight as a reason for celebration, while others will be glad to step away from it and start anew down an untrodden road.

Either way, this evening is a time to pause and reflect - particularly after what can be a busy Christmas period - and to consider what you'd like 2026 to be for you.

Will it be the year you tackle that project you've long put aside?

Will it offer the opportunity to step outside your comfort zone and try something new, or to connect with others more regularly?

Whatever you decide, the year ahead is yours at this moment more than any other.

Enjoy the time, stay safe, and imagine the possibilities ahead.