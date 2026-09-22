Social media
Home page>News>Opinion>Service closure deepens ...
Opinion

Service closure deepens the digital divide

78437.0
78437.0
78437.0
Planned closure of AEC office a blow to local jobs, in-person services and democracy
Wangaratta Chronicle
September 22, 2026 • 02:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

Sport

Rovers’ three-peat complete

Rovers’ three-peat complete
Rovers’ three-peat complete
Sport

Fourth quarter ‘Pies swoop on thirds flag

Fourth quarter ‘Pies swoop on thirds flag
Fourth quarter ‘Pies swoop on thirds flag
Council

Green Street to become more user friendly

Green Street to become more user friendly
Green Street to become more user friendly
Sport

Rovers reserves outlast Tigers in stunner

Rovers reserves outlast Tigers in stunner
Rovers reserves outlast Tigers in stunner