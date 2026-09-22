Service closure deepens the digital divide

The planned closure of the Wangaratta Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) divisional office is a blow to local jobs, essential face-to-face services and community trust. At a time when Western democracies are grappling with rising misinformation and political polarisation, removing a trusted local institution is a move in the wrong direction. Our community is all too familiar with decades-old in-person services being replaced by online alternatives, the local response to the parking meters is just one example. Deepening the digital divide at the expense of those who are less computer-literate, particularly our aging population, directly undermines the fundamental Aussie principle of a ‘fair go’. While supporting citizens who struggle with technology is essential, so too is respecting those who simply prefer face-to-face assistance. Digital convenience should complement human service, not replace it entirely. With the Ely Street office set to close on September 30, the electorate of Indi risks losing invaluable local expertise. In-person staff do far more than manage logistics; they provide accurate, accessible electoral information, assist voters, and help educate younger generations on participating in our democracy. As we approach future elections, access to reliable, verified voting support is vital. When local presence disappears, faith in our democratic institutions is eroded, leaving a vacuum easily filled by online misinformation. Many residents across Indi have spent their lives working, serving, and voting locally to ensure every corner of our region is heard. They deserve an electoral system that remains accessible, personal, and genuinely embedded in the community it serves. It will be interesting to see if this impacts the number of casual staff applying for a role at elections in the future.