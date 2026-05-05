While the Victorian state budget released in full yesterday contained some welcome funding in some needy areas and a few cost of living sweeteners, the spectre of the Emergency Services and Volunteer Fund Levy changes remains.

According to the treasurer Jaclyn Symes, the state will have a budget surplus this financial year, which is predicting to increase to $1 billion next financial year and again by the end of the forward estimates, but these things often have a habit if unravelling by the due date.

Any cost of living measures must be welcomed, especially by families on lower income, but with no mention of any means testing, it appears the largesse extends to the high income earners as well.

The government's generosity appears to know no bounds.

There is welcome funding for more social housing, and of course for road repair but exactly the extent of that we will see in the Ovens Valley electorate is yet to be seen.

Investment in rural and farmer mental health and safety, programs such as School Breakfast Clubs and free eye tests for schools are also needed and welcome, as funding for 200 police reservists to free up officers for more frontline duty.

With the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) lifting interest rates by 25 basis points to 4.35 per cent and the Middle East conflict and Russian invasion of Ukraine continuing, there are still many financial storm clouds to weather for us all.

It will be up to the opposition parties now to detail what budget measures they would offer as an alternative to steer us through the ongoing storm.