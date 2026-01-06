While Pangerang Community Hub's childcare service closed this month for the final time, the Ovens Street neighbourhood house is here to stay - and ready for a strong start to 2026.

The childcare program wound down with a final Christmas concert and party in the backyard at Pangerang on 19 December.

"It was so lovely, and there were some tears shed - it's been quite a journey," Pangerang Community Hub executive officer Tennille Hall said.

Ongoing efforts had been made to overcome financial and operational challenges facing the childcare service - ranging from regulatory requirements to rising demand on resources and escalating costs associated with staffing and compliance - but the board determined in August that it was no longer financially sustainable.

Catering for 10 children at a time, the service had provided decades of early learning and care to the local community, and had been led by three permanent as well as casual staff, operating for 4.5 hours per day.

Ms Hall said while the childcare closure decision had been a difficult one, there would now be an opportunity to introduce new programs at Pangerang which reflected the community's evolving needs and interests.

She said the office at 38 Ovens Street would now undertake an extended close, in order to complete minor renovations and plan for a garage sale offering childcare items.

"There will be some programs conducted in February, including our men's cooking and board games at Purbrick Hall, but we will be closed as an office," Ms Hall said.

"We have some exciting plans to share, and we are looking forward to letting everyone know about them."

On re-opening early in the New Year, the hub office will open on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with some off-site programs happening on other days.

"We will have reduced staff, but we are here to stay - and are hoping for an announcement resulting from our advocacy campaign through Neighbourhood Houses Victoria," Ms Hall said.

This push calls for the state government to increase annual funding by $11.7 million, or risk the closure of 200 neighbourhood houses across Victoria.

Wangaratta's two neighbourhood houses, Pangerang and Burke Street's Open Door Neighbourhood House, have backed the 'Keep Our Doors Open' campaign, and say the need for funding is being keenly felt locally.

Through the campaign, NHVic is calling on the state government to increase the Neighbourhood House Coordination Program (NHCP) hourly rate by 25 per cent, which it says would restore funding for the houses to sustainable levels.

It is also seeking government support for 25 currently unfunded neighbourhood houses, and asking for a commitment to 20 new neighbourhood houses in Victoria's outer metro and regional growth areas.

Ms Hall said the new Pangerang Community Hub term guide would be available in mid-February.

"We hope to get the mobile hub out and about, on a smaller scale, and encourage any small towns which would like us to come to them, to let us know," she said.

Ms Hall said there would be great opportunities for volunteers at the neighbourhood house as part of the sustainable model being implemented.

For updates on Pangerang Community Hub programs and opening times, check the hub's Facebook page.