Independent research has identified Brown Family Wine Group as one Australia's top-performing workplaces for women.

Great Place To Work (GPTW), the global authority on workplace culture, has revealed Australia's Best Workplaces for Women 2026, recognising 50 organisations, including Brown Family Wine Group, that have proven it's possible to deliver exceptional business performance while creating cultures where women thrive at every level.

Each company earned its place on the list following a rigorous assessment of confidential employee feedback, detailed analysis of organisational culture, and insights from the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA).

GPTW says this data-driven approach ensures the companies recognised are genuinely committed to creating workplaces where women can thrive.

It says women continue to face challenges in the Australian workforce, including underrepresentation in leadership, gender pay gaps and barriers to career progression; this recognition providing a roadmap for organisations serious about competitive advantage through inclusive culture.

Brown Family Wine Group head of winemaking and engineering Cate Looney said being recognised as a Great Place to Work for Women reflects something deeply embedded in who they are as a fourth-generation family business.

"When you take a generational view rather than a quarterly one, you invest differently — in careers, in flexibility, in leadership and in culture," Ms Looney said.

"Gender equity isn’t a program for us; it’s part of building a sustainable business where women can grow, lead and thrive for decades to come.”

GPTW says the 50 companies named have moved beyond traditional approaches to create transformative workplace cultures, building environments where women advance into leadership, drive strategic decisions, and shape organisational success through concrete policies and innovative practices.

GPTW Australia and New Zealand general manager said Rebecca Moulynox their results demonstrate that comprehensive gender equity strategies deliver measurable business outcomes.

"These companies aren't just talking about gender equity, they're proving it works," Ms Moulynox said.

"They've created cultures where psychological safety, flexible work, and career development aren't buzzwords, they're business strategies delivering measurable results for employees and shareholders alike.”

GPTW says whether growing startups or established industry leaders, the 50 organisations champion psychological safety, diverse representation, flexible work arrangements and meaningful career development, demonstrating that investing in workplace culture drives innovation, builds loyalty and creates sustainable competitive advantage in today's market.