Multiple young drivers, including a teenage drag racer, had their cars impounded and licences suspended following a string of dangerous driving incidents within the Wangaratta region this New Year.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said on 2 January about 10:30pm the Wangaratta divvy van responded to multiple calls of vehicles speeding along Williams Road, Wangaratta.

Officers heard two cars drag racing on Tone Road towards Glenrowan.

“A blue Ford Falcon was observed driving on Sandford Road at an alleged 139km/h in a 60km/h zone,” the spokesperson said.

Police intercepted the car and its 17-year-old New South Wales-based driver and impounded his vehicle for 30 days at a cost of $1850.

He will appear at court at a later date.

Wangaratta police also voiced their displeasure on a trio of drivers caught for alleged offending over the festive period on the Hume Freeway.

On 28 December about 11am, Wangaratta Highway Patrol detected a vehicle travelling at 156km/h in the north-bound lanes of the freeway at Wangaratta.

The vehicle was intercepted and the 20-year-old female driver from the ACT was issued $2000 in fines and had her licence suspended for six months.

Some 20 minutes later the same day, officers intercepted a 20-year-old man from East Albury driving south-bound on the freeway at Wangaratta.

The P-plater was breath tested, which returned a reading of 0.081.

He received a six-month driving suspension and was issued an $800 fine for not displaying his P-plates.

The following morning, Wangaratta Highway Patrol officers intercepted a 24-year-old man from Kalkallo allegedly driving at 129km/h on the Hume Freeway near Wodonga.

The P-plater held a disqualified driver’s licence and his car was impounded.

He will appear at Wodonga Magistrates’ Court at a later date.