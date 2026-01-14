Police have appealed for public assistance in their investigation of two destructive fires in the North East last week.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said both fires were not believed to be suspicious but investigators were encouraging anyone in the area at the time of the fires to come forward.

It’s believed a 1500ha grassfire broke out near the intersection of the Murray Valley Highway and Benalla-Tocumwal Road just before 12:45pm on 9 January at Yarroweyah.

The fire destroyed a number of homes and shed structures.

“Police are appealing for anyone who may have dashcam footage in the area between 12 and 12.55pm to come forward,” the spokesperson said.

A second grassfire is believed to have broken out at the intersection of the Murray Valley Highway and Horners Road, Nathalia about 3.15pm on the same day.

The fire burnt more than 80ha and destroyed a shed, with two men and a woman from Nathalia treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns.

The Victoria Police spokesperson said investigators appealed to anyone in the vicinity at the time who may have dashcam footage to contact police.

Anyone with dashcam vision or information about either fire is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.