Nationals’ Member for Ovens Valley Tim McCurdy is urging local landholders to familiarise themselves with changes to property taxes and charges that took effect from 1 January.

Mr McCurdy said while the Nationals strongly oppose the new and increased property taxes introduced by the Labor state government, landholders must still comply with the new rules to avoid penalties.

“These taxes are unfair and we don’t support them, but they are now in force,” Mr McCurdy said.

“I don’t want to see local landholders hit with fines or unexpected costs simply because they weren’t aware of changes to their obligations.”

Mr McCurdy said it was important that property owners understand what needs to be declared, what may be payable, and when action is required.

He said recent changes to the Vacant Residential Land Tax (VRLT) could affect some landholders for the first time.

“Residential land that was previously exempt may now attract VRLT if it has remained undeveloped for too long, or if a home has been uninhabitable or under renovation for an extended period,” he said.

“There is also a common misconception that owning just one property automatically means you are exempt, which is not always the case.

“Vacant residential land must still be declared, even if no tax ends up being payable.”

Mr McCurdy also warned that owners of short-stay accommodation face new reporting and payment obligations depending on annual income.

“Labor continues to rely on higher property taxes to fix its budget problems, leaving families, farmers and small investors to foot the bill,” he said.

Further information is available from the State Revenue Office at www.sro.vic.gov.au or by calling 13 21 61.