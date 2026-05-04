A new partnership between Project 365 and Gateway Health will support the continuation and growth of a vital peer-led mental health program for young people across Wangaratta and surrounding communities.

Importantly, this initiative has been made possible through funds raised at the 2025 Project 365 Gala, reinforcing the direct impact of community support on local mental health outcomes.

Delivered through headspace Wangaratta and headspace Albury Wodonga, the Peer Project has already demonstrated strong impact—creating safe, inclusive spaces for young people to connect, build confidence, and access support in a way that feels approachable and stigma-free.

Since launching in 2024, the program has:

• Engaged 40 young people in fortnightly social groups

• Supported 25 young people through Friday social activities

• Reached 24 school-based participants in rural communities

• Assisted 12 young people to connect with services including AOD, housing, education, and specialised counselling

The partnership comes at a critical time, with the program previously at risk due to the conclusion of pilot funding.

Emma Merlo, committee member of Project 365, said the impact of the program is already being felt across the community.

“We’re seeing first-hand the difference this program is making." she said.

"It’s creating a space where young people feel comfortable, connected, and more confident to reach out for support when they need it.

“What makes this even more powerful is that it’s been funded by our community.

"The success of the Project 365 Gala has directly enabled us to support programs like this and create real, lasting impact.”

Rachel Devine, Project 365 committee member, said the program is reaching young people who may otherwise miss out.

“Not every young person feels comfortable walking into a traditional service," she said.

"This program meets them in a way that feels safe and relatable, which is why we’re seeing such strong engagement.”

Cynthia Andrews, Project 365 committee member, said the partnership ensures the program can continue to grow and respond to demand.

“There’s a real and growing need for this type of support, particularly in our regional and rural communities," she said.

"This partnership allows us to build on what’s already working and expand our reach.”

The Peer Project focuses on reducing barriers such as stigma, cost, and accessibility by offering free, peer-led initiatives including social groups, LGBTQIA+ support, school outreach, and community activities—designed alongside young people.

General manager – Mental Health and Wellbeing of Gateway Health, Alana Pund, highlighted the importance of sustaining programs that build genuine pathways into support.

“This program is engaging young people who may otherwise fall through the gaps," she said.

"It’s helping to build confidence, reduce stigma, and connect young people with the support they need.”

Looking ahead, the partnership will support the rollout of a new 1:1 peer support model, which has already received strong interest from young people and endorsement from the headspace Youth Reference Group.

The program will also expand its reach across rural communities, increase group capacity, and continue delivering meaningful outcomes for young people across the region.