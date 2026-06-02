Environmental watchdog, EPA Victoria, has some handy tips about how to get the most out of your wood heater and reduce smoke going into the air this winter.

The condition of the heater, the flue and the quality of the wood you’re using all contribute to the smoke from your chimney.

“You’ll get less smoke and more heat for your money if you do it right," EPA chief environmental scientist Dr Jen Martin said.

“Have your chimney professionally cleaned every year, only burn dry, clean wood, and extinguish your fire before going to bed or leaving the house.

“Don’t leave it smouldering as it’s inefficient, generates more smoke and creates a fire hazard."

Wood heater owners have an obligation, under the Environment Protection Act’s general environment duty, to minimise smoke from their wood heater.

Another important tip is to avoid burning the wrong things, including coal, coke, driftwood, household rubbish, painted wood, chemically treated timber or the green-coloured pine logs used at parks and playgrounds.

EPA urges anyone burning wood to consider their neighbours’ health and seek alternative heat sources, especially on calm days with not much wind.

The people most sensitive to smoke from wood heaters are those with heart or lung conditions such as asthma, pregnant women, infants, young children, those aged 65 years and over and people with diabetes.

“If you suffer from heart or lung disease and you notice symptoms of smoke exposure, follow your doctor’s advice,” Dr Martin said.

The EPA website has more information for anyone who wants to be a good neighbour and create more heat and less smoke from their wood heater: epa.vic.gov.au/manage-smoke-wood-heaters.

Learn how smoke can affect your health and ways to reduce your exposure: epa.vic.gov.au/smoke-and-your-health.

Members of the public can report pollution by calling EPA’s 24-hour hotline on 1300 372 842 or visiting epa.vic.gov.au/what-pollution-and-waste-you-can-report.