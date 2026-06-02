With the introduction of Victorian vehicle registration rebates now available until 31 July, Pangerang Community Hub is offering assistance in lodging claims.

Resources will be set aside on Wednesday 10 June via the Wangaratta Digital Hub, which is now operating at Pangerang in Ovens Street, to help members of the public access the rebates.

For more information on the rebate assistance, contact Pangerang Community Hub on 5721 3813 or keep an eye on the Pangerang Facebook page.

Between 1 June and 31 July, Victorians have the chance to apply for a 20 per cent rebate on their vehicle registration payments.

This is expected to save the average driver up to $186 per vehicle on eligible vehicles registered between 1 July 2025 and 30 June 2026.

The rebates will be limited to two light vehicles per person for cars, wagons, station wagons, motorcycles, utes, vans and light trucks.

For more information about the rebates, visit https://www.service.vic.gov.au/rego-rebate