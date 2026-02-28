Cattle producer Tim Brown is hoping recent rainfall will help drive up interest and prices at Myrtleford's giant market day this Friday.

Tim will be among more than 50 vendors from across the Alpine, King, Buffalo and Buckland valleys collectively offering a total of 2000 head at Nutrien Ivone Agencies Myrtleford Annual Autumn Weaner Sale, which kicks off at the Matheson Lane saleyards from 10.30am.

He will be offering 100 Angus weaners, 10 to 11 months old, all by Alpine Angus bulls.

"There's 60 steers and 40 heifers and they're all in pretty good condition," Tim said.

"They're mostly between 340kgs to 380kgs.

"I sold 15 steers of similar size and age at the sale in Myrtleford late last year and got around $2000 per head...and I'm hoping this lot will fetch around that."

While the dry, hot summer has presented challenging conditions across the region, Tim has had sufficient water and feed to keep his stock in good nick.

And he said last week's widespread rainfall had provided an instant boost.

"We had around 35mms but others got a lot more...hopefully that is a positive for prices at the market," Tim said, while inspecting part of the 1000 acres property he purchased three years ago between Tarrawingee and Everton.

"After working 20 years for Alpine Angus and loving what I did I thought it was time to move on and be my own boss...and it's something I haven't regretted," he said.

"I've got some quality Alpine Angus bulls and we're focused on own breeding program...we've kept some quality heifers to join this year, with a focus again on next year's March sales.

"We're lucky to grow all our own silage here and I'll be looking to sow rye grass and clover."

Nutrien Ivone Agencies director Dan Ivone said Friday's yarding of 2000 locally bred weaners represents the majority of the final autumn drop calves to be offered throughout the local sales circuit, along with a quality selection of spring drop calves.

"The weaners are presenting in very forward condition considering the season," he said, while upbeat about increase optimism in the market after rainfalls last week.

Mr Ivone said the autumn drop calves are expected to range from approximately 280kg to 400kg+.

"The cattle market remains extremely positive, with record-high kill cattle prices last week driving strong restocking demand," he said.

"We warmly invite vendors, purchasers and onlookers to attend and take the opportunity for a catch up."

Elders sale from 9am Friday

Elders is also holding its Myrtleford Annual Blue Ribbon Breeders Weaner Sale at its Howell Lane saleyards from 9am this Friday, 6 March.

An offering of approximately 700 head is expected for the annual draft of Angus, Black Baldy and Hereford weaners.

Around 360 steers will be offered by 16 vendors and 240 heifers from 11 vendors from across local districts.