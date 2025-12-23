Small property land managers in North East Victoria are invited to register for the Wodonga Urban Landcare Network’s Healthy Hectares program, a series of six tailored workshops delivered over five months, commencing February 2026.

The program supports small landholders to plan and manage their properties sustainably, with a strong focus on practical, local, grassroots solutions that address climate change, maintain agricultural productivity, and protect and enhance natural capital.

Led by local experts, the workshops combine hands-on activities with practical guidance for new and small land managers.

Topics covered include property planning, soil health, water requirements, enhancing biodiversity, pasture and livestock management, and managing invasive pests and weeds.

Cost is $150 per property and includes six workshops, a farm map, catering and useful resources.

Healthy Hectares project officer, Gervaise Gaunt, said a feature of the program was the development of a whole-property plan for each participant over the course of the workshop series.

"Participants will also receive a comprehensive range of resources to support skill development and knowledge in sustainable property management,” Ms Gaunt said.

The program also offers participants the opportunity to connect with fellow small landholders and take the first steps toward improving their property’s sustainability.

Registrations are now open and close Sunday, 18 January.

To register go to https://events.humanitix.com/healthyhectares2026, numbers are limited.

Participant feedback from previous programs highlights the program’s strong impact.

“It was fantastic to meet like-minded people and learn from them. I am amazed at the quality of this series of events aimed at smaller landholders,” said one participant.

The Healthy Hectares project is supported by the Australian Government through funding from the Climate-Smart Agriculture Program under the Natural Heritage Trust.

For more information, visit the Healthy Hectares – Wodonga Urban Landcare Network Inc page on the Wodonga Urban Landcare Network website or contact: Gervaise Gaunt through her email gervaise@wodongalandcare.org.au.