With farm activity at its seasonal peak, Victorian farmers are being urged to take extra care around overhead powerlines following two serious contact incidents in recent months, where one resulted in a fatal electric shock and another sparked a major grass fire.

Energy Safe Victoria is highlighting these events as a powerful reminder about the risks of operating tall or extendable machinery near overhead electrical assets.

This is a particularly timely warning ahead of a busy harvest period when fatigue and time pressures can impact situational awareness, and summer conditions can impact visibility and reduce clearances as powerlines sag in the heat.

“Every year we see incidents that could have been avoided with a few simple safety checks, and these recent events are tragic examples of the most serious consequences of machinery contacting overhead powerlines,” Energy Safe CEO Leanne Hughson said.

In September, a 49-year-old agricultural contractor died from suspected electrocution in an orchard in Koonoomoo, near Cobram in northern Victoria.

It is believed the man was using a long aluminium pole to install a moisture sensor when the pole contacted a high-voltage overhead conductor.

Only weeks later, in November, a large grass fire broke out near Pyramid Hill after a farmer’s header likely contacted an overhead powerline.

The fire burned around 30 hectares and left 20 people without power.

These incidents reflect a concerning trend across multiple sectors.

In 2024-25, Energy Safe recorded around 380 overhead contact or near-contact incidents involving electrical assets across Victoria, up from 296 in 2023-24.

While not all occurred on farms, they highlight a growing industry risk and the need for more awareness and safer practices when working near powerlines.

To stay safe around overhead lines, farmers should always:

identify nearby powerlines before starting any job involving tall, raised or extendable machinery and equipment;

use a spotter when operating or moving machinery near lines, especially in tight or unfamiliar areas;

plan machinery travel paths to avoid overhead lines entirely where possible

keep safe distances and follow No Go Zone rules;

understand that summer conditions like bright sunlight and heat make powerlines harder to see and sag lower than usual;

make sure everyone on the farm is briefed on powerline risks and locations, especially contractors or seasonal workers unfamiliar with the property;

know what to do if contact occurs: stay in the cab, call 000 and keep others well clear.

“Before the next job, take a moment to look up, identify where powerlines are, and plan ahead.

These actions could make the difference between a normal workday and a tragedy,” Ms Hughson said.

Visit the Energy Safe website for more information on the Look Up and Live campaign as well as resources, like free farm signs, to support safe work near powerlines.