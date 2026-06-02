Stories about Merriwa Park shared by locals are now being collated by a Wangaratta Grit and Resilience Program working group, in the next phase of the Merriwa Park Story Space Project.

The stories are being sorted into themes, so they can be shared with the community on six timber storyboards which will be installed in the park.

These storyboards, and accompanying seating, will be created from red gum timber salvaged from trees that were removed from Merriwa Park for safety reasons in 2024.

They are set to create a reflection space for locals, in keeping with community consultation by council about potential uses for the timber upon the trees' removal, which found that the wood should remain connected to the park and be used in a way that honoured both the place and those who value it.

The design will be in keeping with Merriwa Park's existing character, and the project aims to create something simple and enduring.

The red gum timber has now been milled, and the project is moving from planning into delivery.

Construction is expected to start in a few months, as the final story and signage pieces are pulled together alongside the practical build work.

The Merriwa Park Story Space Project is guided by the Grit and Resilience consortium, funded by the state government through the Wangaratta Social Inclusion Action Group, and managed by the Rural City of Wangaratta.