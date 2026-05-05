The Winton Festival of Speed 2026 (WFOS26) is setting the stage for an unforgettable blend of historic Australian motorsport and high-country culture, with more than 300 historically significant race cars expected to front at the rural circuit from 24 to 26 July.

WFOS26 is the winter getaway destination for any motorsport enthusiast, showcasing some of Australia’s most popular Australian touring cars including Mustangs, Camaros and Toranas, as well as classic sports cars and the newly-established Fitzy Cup Super Sprint.

Confirmed categories appearing at WFOS26 are Group N Historic Touring Cars (Under and Over 2 Litre), Heritage Touring Cars including Groups C & A, Group S Sports Cars, Formula Ford, MGs and Invited British, Alfa Romeo Racing, Porsche 944 Challenge and BMW E30 Racing.

Additionally, Super Sprint classes have been expanded inviting 5 Litre Touring Cars, V8Brutes, Auscars, GT Cars up to 2010, Touring Car Tributes and Touring Car Legends, while facilitating the inaugural running of The Fitzy Cup, a Porsche-focused category celebrating the legacy of Peter Fitzgerald.

The Fitzy Cup invites Peter Fitzgerald built-and-raced Porsches from 1990 to 2010, as well as other race-spec Porsches of the same era to join for its maiden event.

Complimenting the golden eras of speed will be a celebration of the high-country region, with WFOS26 integrating renowned produce, entertainment and hospitality experiences from neighbouring businesses and communities.

This will be highlighted by the exciting addition of a trackside lounge, an exclusive hospitality experience that will enable accredited patrons a chance to watch racing action from the comfort of the Winton hospitality and lawn area.

Event attendees will also have the opportunity to purchase hot air balloon rides departing from the Winton Skid Pan during the event, complimenting the vibrant hot air balloon scene that the Benalla region is known for.

The Winton Camping Ground will once again be open for WFOS26, including glamping options for attendees wishing to sleep under the stars in luxury.

WFOS26 will take place over four days, with the opening day reserved for test and tuning sessions for competitors, before launching into three days of competitive action that will include qualifying, sprint and race sessions for the 11 categories competing at Winton.

Saturday and Sunday sessions and races of WFOS26 will be broadcast live and free on Blend Line TV, enabling patrons unable to attend in-person to catch all the trackside action, as well as live roaming cameras and presenters capturing all the culture and flavour from around the paddock.

Broadcast times and racing schedule will be announced closer to the event.

Entries for WFOS26 are now open, and all interested competitors with an eligible vehicle are encouraged to register via Motorsport Australia Event Entry.

Event ticketing is now also available via Humanitix, with single-day general admission passes available from $30.

Ticketing details for hospitality and other lifestyle experiences for WFOS26 will be available in the coming weeks.