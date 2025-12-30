As Wangaratta prepares to ring in the New Year, local police are stepping up their presence to ensure celebrations remain safe and enjoyable for all.

Sergeant Trevor Schultz of Wangaratta police said there will be a significant increase in police resources on Wednesday night, with officers deployed across the region to maintain public order and road safety.

“We’ll have units dedicated to the celebrations at the Wangaratta Showgrounds, as we’re anticipating larger crowds," he said.

“You’ll see police out on foot and on the roads, wherever the bigger gatherings are.”

Sgt Schultz encouraged the community to celebrate responsibly and look out for one another.

“Let's enjoy each other’s company, look after your mates, have a good time, but come home safe," he said.