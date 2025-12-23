PHOTO
Groups, clubs, organisations and businesses will receive a leg up from Wangaratta council when they share in $40,000 under the Tourism Events Funding Program 2026.
Council received 10 applications under the grant stream and five applications under the sponsorship stream with a total funding request of $47,000.
Of the $40,000 allocated under this program, $15,500 is already committed to successful applications from previous years.
Organisations funded under the grants stream include:
* 100th Australia Day tennis tournament - $3000.
* 2026 Short Course Twilight Meet - $2000.
* Cheese Ball - $1500.
* Wangaratta Festival of Jazz and Blues - $5000.
* Latin Night - $2000.
* Rod Run - $2000.
* 3 Day Rock and Roll Festival - $1000.
* Heart of the King Vallley Winemakers Dinner - $1500.
* Makietie at the Maze - $2000.
Funding under the sponsorship stream (over three-year period) includes:
* Oxley Bush Market - $4500.
* La Dolce Vita - $5000.
* King Valley Challenge - $2500.
* Wangaratta Marathon - $5000.
* Wangaratta Swap Meet - $3000.