Australian accessible tourism operator Cocky Guides and founder James “Buck” McFarlane were in the King Valley on the weekend with five blind and low-vision travellers and two guide dogs - experiencing the region through sound, texture, aroma and taste rather than sight.

The valley vist was part of a four-day familiarisation trip to the North East - Cocky Guides’ first to the region - developed in collaboration with Tourism North East to demonstrate that accessibility in tourism is often about engaging more senses, not adding more infrastructure.

“Blind and low-vision travellers don’t experience less...we understand that we can deliver experiences at destinations differently,” said Buck.

“Destinations like the High Country are naturally sensory.

You can hear the landscape, smell the bush, feel the trail surface and taste local produce.”

The long weekend’s centre piece was a flagship accessible event at King Valley winery, Red Feet Wines, designed specifically for blind and low-vision guests.

Created by owner Megan Star with support from Tourism North East and Vision Australia, the experience challenged traditional visual-based tastings by placing touch, aroma and sound at the heart of wine appreciation.

Guests explored three wines paired with small dishes, while physically interacting with grape skins, oak and soil types.

The environment incorporated tactile wayfinding, anti-glare settings, professional orientation and mobility support, and braille and large-print materials.

“Wine has always been sensory...we’re simply removing the visual barrier,” said Megan.

“When people slow down and focus on smell, texture and flavour, they connect more deeply with the wine and the place it comes from.”

Tourism North East’s Gina Elliott said the visit highlights how naturally inclusive regional experiences can be.

She said Australia’s accessible tourism market includes more than 4.4 million people when travellers with a disability, seniors and companions are considered — representing a major opportunity for regional destinations.

Cocky Guides hopes the visit will encourage operators across Victoria to confidently engage with accessible tourism.