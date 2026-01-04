Wangaratta is experiencing a surge in visitors this holiday period, with local caravan and holiday parks reporting strong bookings as travellers seek out the region’s riverside camping spots and easy access to the greater North East region.

The rural city’s central location makes it a popular base for day trips to Milawa, King Valley and Beechworth, while cycling trails and fishing along the Ovens River continue to draw outdoor enthusiasts.

Painter’s Island Holiday Park managers Kirk Edgar and Deb Daniel said they have seen a record-breaking season, with bookings up 20 percent compared to last year.

“We’ve had about 500 people in the park each night since Christmas,” Kirk said.

“And an extra 400 visitors over the Christmas period than we did last year."

Kirk said the surge reflects a growing trend of families seeking affordable, nature-based holidays in central locations, and Wangaratta's position makes it an ideal base for regional travel.

"Nearly 50 per cent of our guests during this period are kids," he said.

"We have 20 acres here so there is plenty of space for families and kids to play outside, you can see the fireworks on New Year's Eve from here and we're right next to the river.

"People also use this as a base to get out and explore the surrounding areas."

James and Sandy Slattery, who purchased the Wangaratta Caravan Park in July 2024, have also reported business is picking up over the 2025 holiday period.

Sandy said their site has been “fully booked” this summer, a noticeable increase compared to last year.

“This is only our second summer, so we’re definitely busier than last year,” she said.

“Powered sites were strong last year, but cabin bookings have surged, with more family groups choosing to stay.

“We even had some families staying over Christmas.

“Wangaratta’s central location is proving popular for visitors wanting an affordable base for day trips to surrounding attractions.

“It seems to be working, people can do all the same trips they would from bigger tourist spots, but it’s a bit cheaper.”

The region attracts visitors, some old and some new, from across the country to wind down or explore of the festive season.

Julie Anne Meagher’s family has been gathering in Wangaratta for an incredible 46 years, with this year’s reunion bringing together around 67 relatives.

She said the highlights include playing ball games, cricket, and swimming in the river.

"We make a point of exploring local attractions, from Parkers Pies to wine tours in the King Valley, while traditions like midnight fireworks and walks along the riverside trail remain firm favourites," she said.

“We try to go somewhere different each year."

Ian Thompson, who moved to Queensland five years ago, returns to Wangaratta each summer to escape the humidity and enjoy the region’s mild weather.

“We come down here for three months, it’s a chance to reconnect with family and friends in the area,” he said.

“After living in the region for 55 years, I know it well.

“We try to do a little as possible, that’s the way holidays should be.”

Visiting from Bendigo, Hazel Roberts said her family decided to start their annual Bright holiday a few days early by staying in Wangaratta for the first time.

“It’s nice and close, and we’ve always known the town,” she said.

“It’s got everything you want, shops, easy access, and it’s been really nice so far.”