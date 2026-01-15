Commercial operators are being sought for the newly developed Hotham Hub at Wire Plain.

Alpine Resorts Victoria (ARV) has opened an Expressions of Interest (EOI) process for a range of commercial opportunities at the newly developed hub at Mt Hotham Alpine Resort, which offers to the perfect base for visitor activities during the winter months.

Hotham Hub was delivered by the ARV, supported by Victorian and Australian governments, opening for the first time during the 2025 snow season.

An ARV spokesperson said it is interested in business partners with innovative and sustainable operations, that can contribute to the vibrancy and long-term success

of Mt Hotham Alpine Resort.

"Commercial opportunities are available now across retail and rental, food and beverage, and toboggan slope operations," the spokesperson said.

Interested parties can register (https://www.tenders.vic.gov.au/tender/view?id=309031) for an online briefing at 11am Monday, 19 January.

EOI submissions will close at 4pm on Friday, 13 February.

For more details contact Katie Bowker at the ARV via email katie.bowker@alpineresorts.vic.gov.au