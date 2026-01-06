The Rural City of Wangaratta was bustling over the holiday period, with local attractions and visitor services reporting strong attendance.

The Ned Kelly Discovery Hub welcomed 2078 visitors over the festive season between 22 December to 4 January, while the nearby viewing platform attracted 4496 visitors, up 18 per cent on the previous year.

Nine-year-old Nikaela McInnes from Boorhaman visited the hub on Tuesday with her grandad, John Whitford, to learn more about the local history.

"It's my first time visiting the discovery hub and my favourite part has been the light show," she said.

"It's been really interesting and I've learnt new things, it was a very rough place back then with all of the fighting."

Current day Glenrowan couldn't look more different from it's violent history, as visitors, like Cheltenham history teacher Scott Caughey, wandered the streets and explored what the region has to offer this week.

Scott said a highlight of the region has been exploring nature.

"I've been camping and its great to have a bit of a tree-change and see the North East," he said.

"Last time I visited Glenrowan it was very touristy but now with the Ned Kelly Discovery Hub it's very informational and research focused...as a history teacher I really appreciate the educational focus."

Council's manager of economic development, environment and compliance, Celeste Brockwell, said interest in Wangaratta’s signature outdoor experiences was high leading up to the new year.

“There was strong interest in our region’s favourite water-based activities, such as swimming holes, camping, fishing spots, and council’s New Year’s Eve celebrations,” she said.

“The King Valley and Milawa Gourmet Region attracted many visitors eager to explore our wineries and enjoy local produce.

“We also saw many travellers with their four-legged friends looking for pet-friendly places to stay, dine, and camp.

“Our walking and cycling tracks were popular as many people began their New Year’s resolutions with outdoor activity.

“Families visited attractions like the Brookfield Maze and Glenrowan, which were especially popular with kids.”

In Glenrowan, Kate's Cottage co-owner Michelle Coad said it's always busy during the holiday period and it's great to see people in the area.

"With the upcoming hot weather we are expecting things to quieten down for a few days, but overall number have been similar to previous years," she said.

"We had a quite period in the lead up to Christmas but there seems to be a lot more tourists in the area and we often have highs and lows during this time."

Wangaratta’s holiday foot traffic wasn’t just local.

“A significant number of visitors came from interstate or were here to connect with family and friends during the holiday season,” Ms Brockwell said.

“Additionally, we were happy to see several local businesses participating in the Better Host ambassador program, providing extra support and a warm welcome to visitors throughout the municipality.”

The Visitor Information kiosk at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Conference Centre (WPACC) has temporarily relocated to the Wangaratta Art Gallery during the festive season and will be operating from the gallery throughout January.