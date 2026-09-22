Trout stocked for family fun these school holidays

Families have even more reasons to get outdoors these spring school holidays, with thousands of ready-to-catch rainbow trout being stocked in lakes and dams across the North East. Glenrowan Recreational Reserve Lake has been stocked with 800 of the 180 gram rainbow trout, which are among 40,000 similarly sized trout bred at Snobs Creek hatchery and released in 75 lakes across the state. Other North East stockings include: 750 in Allans Flat Dredge Hole (Yackandandah), 300 in Arboretum Dam (Euroa), 14,000 in Eildon pondage, 400 in Tronoh Dredge Hole (Harrietville), 300 in Golf Course Dam (Longwood), 500 in Sambell Lake (Beechworth), 300 in Lake Kerferd (Beechworth), 500 in Stanley Ditch Dam (Stanley) and 200 in King Lake (Rutherglen). Backed by the Victorian government’s $96 million Go Fishing and Boating plan and fishing licence fees, the rainbow trout are just some of the 30 million fish the Victorian Fisheries Authority (VFA) has released into the state’s waters over the past three years, as part of its record-breaking stocking program. VFA CEO Travis Dowling said our Family Fishing Lakes program provides a fun, free and all-ages activity for youngsters looking for outdoor adventures these holidays. “Fishing is a great way for parents to spend quality time with the kids and keep them off screens and grounded in nature,” he said. Mr Dowling said the rainbow trout are an ideal species for beginners because they take a variety of widely available, low-cost baits and can also be caught with lures cast from the shore. Anglers are reminded that a daily bag limit of five trout applies, of which only two can exceed 35 centimetres. Children under 18 years do not need a fishing licence. More information about permitted equipment, licensing and tips go to the Victorian Recreational Fishing Guide online at vfa.vic.gov.au/fishingguide