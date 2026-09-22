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Trout stocked for family fun these school holidays

<p>READY TO CATCH: Some 800 rainbow trout have been stocked in Glenrowan Recreational Reserve Lake for the school holidays. PHOTO: VFA</p>\\n
<p>READY TO CATCH: Some 800 rainbow trout have been stocked in Glenrowan Recreational Reserve Lake for the school holidays. PHOTO: VFA</p>\\n

READY TO CATCH: Some 800 rainbow trout have been stocked in Glenrowan Recreational Reserve Lake for the school holidays. PHOTO: VFA

Thousands of ready-to-catch size rainbow trout stocked in North East lakes
Wangaratta Chronicle
September 22, 2026 • 02:00

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