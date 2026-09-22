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When a community comes together, hope can make a difference

<p>RAISING HOPE: Local paediatric and child and family health nurse Nicola Scalzo said she is excited to be taking part in this year\\'s \\'Key 4 Kids\\', Country Hope\\'s major singing fundraiser. </p>\\n
<p>RAISING HOPE: Local paediatric and child and family health nurse Nicola Scalzo said she is excited to be taking part in this year\\'s \\'Key 4 Kids\\', Country Hope\\'s major singing fundraiser. </p>\\n

RAISING HOPE: Local paediatric and child and family health nurse Nicola Scalzo said she is excited to be taking part in this year's 'Key 4 Kids', Country Hope's major singing fundraiser.

Two music fundraisers to support children and families facing childhood cancer
Wangaratta Chronicle
September 22, 2026 • 02:00

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