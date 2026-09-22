When a community comes together, hope can make a difference

When a child is diagnosed with cancer or another life-threatening illness, life can change in an instant. For regional families, the challenges can be even greater, with long journeys for treatment, time away from home and the added financial and emotional pressures that come with having a sick child. This is where Country Hope plays such an important role. Country Hope supports children and families across the region facing childhood cancer and other life-threatening illnesses, providing practical, financial and emotional support when families need it most. But Country Hope's work is only possible because of the generosity of communities like Wangaratta. Every ticket purchased, donation made, business that sponsors an event and volunteer who gives their time helps make a difference. That spirit of community will come together at an upcoming music recital featuring local musicians Timothy Wong, Emma Lang and Celeste Cari. On Sunday 27 September at 2pm, the Wangaratta Cathedral will open their doors to our community with music while helping raise awareness and funds for Country Hope, tickets cost $15. The fundraising continues in October with On Key 4 Kids, Country Hope's major singing fundraiser. Nicola Scalzo said she is excited to be taking part this year as a paediatric and child and family health nurse. "Supporting children and families is already such an important part of my professional life, so combining that passion with music and fundraising for Country Hope feels particularly meaningful," she said. "I will also be lucky enough to have Mikaila Grealy, a talented local musician, as my mentor for the night. "Stepping onto the stage will certainly take me outside my comfort zone, but knowing it is for such an important cause makes it all worthwhile." On Key 4 Kids will be held on Saturday 24 October, at SS&A Albury, with doors opening at 6pm and the show commencing at 6.30pm. "Our community can make a difference," Nicola said. "Regional communities know the importance of looking after one another. "Whether it is attending the recital, supporting On Key 4 Kids, donating, volunteering or simply encouraging someone taking part, every contribution matters. "Behind every dollar raised is a child, a parent, a sibling and a family who may be facing one of the hardest journeys of their lives. "When our community comes together, we can do more than raise money - we can raise hope." For more information about Country Hope, visit www.countryhope.com.au.