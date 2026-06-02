Women working in agriculture will have an opportunity to reconnect, learn practical strategies and recharge at an inspiring forum being hosed by North East Catchment Management Authority (CMA) this month.

Ashley Rogers, manager sustainable landscapes with North East CMA, said women can spend the day with like-minded rural women as they take a strategic look at both their farm performance and personal resilience.

“When you work smart, you’re better equipped to navigate tough seasons, make confident decisions, stay positive, maintain energy, and sustain strong relationships,” Ms Rogers said.

“These skills aren’t optional – they’re essential for running a profitable, resilient farm business.”

The forum will be held on Thursday, 18 June between 9.15am and 2.30pm at Henley’s Wine Bar & Kitchen, 1597 Snow Road, Milawa.

The cost is $20 per person including lunch, the workshop and take-home resources.

Ms Rogers said the hands-on practical workshop will be facilitated by Cynthia Mahoney, who will share proven tools aimed at sustaining energy, managing stress, and optimising business even during the toughest seasons.

“This is a time and space to reflect, reset and refocus on what really matters,” she said.

Ms Rogers said the afternoon focus would shift to personal wellbeing, and participants would select one of three concurrent sessions when they book their ticket.

Julie Connolly of Find Balance Yoga will host a beginner-friendly restorative yoga session creating a space to reconnect with breath and body.

Landscape designer Jenny Kjar will host a resilient garden design session, exploring how green spaces can support wellbeing on-farm; even during busy periods and intense seasons in North East Victoria.

Linda Syers of River Arts will host a nature journaling session, discovering the practice of recording observations in the natural world through words and simple sketches.

This event is supported by the Australian government through funding from the Natural Heritage Trust under the Climate-Smart Agriculture Program, and a Look Over the Farm Gate grant provided by Agriculture Victoria under the Victorian government’s Drought Support Package.

Registrations for the forum are limited.

For more information and to register visit https://events.humanitix.com/women-in-agriculture-forum