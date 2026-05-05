Local businesses are being encouraged to plan for extreme weather events, with a practical workshop in Wangaratta this month to focus on business continuity and emergency preparedness.

The free Prepare Your Business for Extreme Weather workshop will be held on Thursday, 21 May, from 7am to 10am at the Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre.

Storms, heatwaves, bushfires, and flooding are becoming regular challenges across the region, as climate change increases the frequency of such extreme weather events, often disrupting operations with little warning.

The workshop aims to help businesses identify risks early and put in place clear, workable plans before disruption occurs.

Participants will be guided through the key elements of an Extreme Weather Preparedness Plan, with program facilitator Sam Hicks, a small business advisor to businesses across North East Victoria.

“Strong local businesses build strong communities, it’s as simple as that," Sam said.

"These workshops are about supporting our local businesses to be better prepared, not just understanding business continuity but also starting their own plan.”

Mayor Irene Grant said preparation was key to business stability during weather-related disruption.

The workshop will also feature short presentations from guest speakers with local and industry experience, including emergency services, insurance specialists, and regional business operators.

Speakers will remain involved throughout the session to provide practical input as participants develop their plans.

Guest speakers include:

• Glenn Mercer, community resilience coordinator North East, SES;

• Amanda Smith, community engagement coordinator, CFA;

• Stacey Higgins, account manager North East Victoria, Community Insurance Solutions;

• Greg Croke, managing director, Ellerslie Hop; and

• Clem Briggs, risk and safety manager, Brown Brothers.

The workshop is free, but registrations are required as places are limited.

To register or for more information, visit www.investwangaratta.com.au/