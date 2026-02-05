Positioned within the tightly held and highly regarded Cambridge Drive Estate, this impressive brick veneer residence delivers the perfect balance of space, quality and lifestyle appeal.

Set proudly on a generous 1004m² approx. corner allotment, the home enjoys excellent access, privacy and flexibility, making it an outstanding choice for families, entertainers or those seeking room to move.

Inside, the home offers four well-proportioned bedrooms, with the master suite featuring a walk-in robe and private ensuite, while the remaining bedrooms are fitted with built-in robes and serviced by a central family bathroom.

Three separate living areas provide exceptional versatility, allowing families to spread out or create dedicated zones for relaxation, entertaining or working from home.

Comfort is assured year-round with ducted gas heating and evaporative cooling, while the practical layout flows seamlessly to a covered alfresco area of approximately 7m x 3m – ideal for outdoor dining and hosting family and friends.

The fully fenced backyard is secure and family-friendly, complete with access from both Harvard Place and Monash Drive, and supported by front and rear sprinkler systems for easy garden maintenance.

Additional highlights include a double garage, dedicated caravan or boat parking, and a location that truly elevates everyday living.

Close to Waldara Golf Course, quality primary and secondary schools, sporting facilities and picturesque bike and walking tracks, this is a rare opportunity to secure a quality home in one of Wangaratta’s most sought-after estates.