Bed: 3 Bath: 1 Car: 2

Agent: Garry Nash & Co

Phone: (03) 5722 2663

$748,000

Location: 2 Riverview Crescent, Wangaratta

Land: 618m2 approx.

Nestled in the tranquil surrounds of Riverview Crescent, this beautifully presented red brick home combines timeless character with modern day appeal.

With three spacious bedrooms and a thoughtful layout, it offers a welcoming lifestyle for families, investors or those seeking a peaceful retreat just moments from the CBD.

Set on a generous 618m² approx. corner block, the property provides both privacy and space, framed by established gardens that create a serene atmosphere.

Built circa 1940, the home retains many of its original period features, including soaring ceilings, ornate cornices and the warmth of traditional brickwork, giving it a distinctive charm that is rarely found today.

The inviting living spaces are complemented by a separate dining room, perfect for family gatherings, entertaining friends or enjoying quiet evenings in a home that radiates comfort.

With leafy parkland views, residents can relax in a private setting while still being close to everyday amenities.

Just a short stroll to the King River, this property presents an enviable lifestyle with the best of nature on your doorstep.

Whether you’re searching for your first home, a family haven or a smart investment, this property is a rare opportunity to secure a classic residence in a highly sought-after location.