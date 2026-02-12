Opportunities like this don’t come up often.

With frontage to both Fifteen Mile Creek and Middle Creek, this 565 acre holding offers reliable diversion water feeding eight dams, providing excellent stock and domestic supply.

The country is open, flat and productive, ideal for grazing, and only a short drive to Wangaratta with easy access to the Hume Freeway.

The property includes an old weatherboard home, a more modern four-bay Colorbond machinery shed with attached poly rainwater catchment storage, an old shearing shed and steel sheep yards that need some attention, and a hay shed.

The property is divided into nine paddocks, with a laneway system for smooth stock movement.

Shade from remnant gums create a practical, sheltered environment for stock.

Dual access from Griffiths Lane and Laceby-Glenrowan Road adds practicality, and the block is well set up for anyone wanting to expand or improve.

Future possibility of securing adjoining land, making this a rare chance to acquire substantial acreage together.

This property forms part of the historic “Woodlands” aggregation, held by the Nolan family for generations-some parcels dating back to 1863.

Also available in this campaign is “Camerons”, 286 acres directly across the road.

The family is retaining “Woodlands” (95 acres) and “Athlone” (108 acres) at this stage.