Bed 4

Bath 3

Car 2

Agent: Harcourts Wangaratta

Phone: 03 5722 9444

Price: $750,000 - $775,000

Location: 76 Wenhams Lane, Wangaratta

Land: 793m2

This is a quality built family home in approximately 2009 in a great location within walking distance to Cathedral College, walking tracks and on the King Valley side of Wangaratta.

The home consists of four spacious bedrooms with the main bedroom having a full ensuite and walk in wardrobe, bed two and three built in wardrobes with bed four having a walk-in wardrobe.

The kitchen is well equipped with an electric cooktop and electric oven, dishwasher, stone bench tops, walk in pantry and large fridge cavity with plumbing to the fridge.

There are two separate living areas with a formal loungeroom plus an open plan living/dinning area and a separate study at the front of the home.

Externally the rear yard is secure and has access through the garage for your trailer or boat plus additional storage space at the front of the home for a trailer or caravan.

The undercover outdoor area is ideal for entertaining with outdoor kitchen and shade cloth blinds for extra privacy.

Shedding is approximately 8.5mt x 5.5mt in size and internally lined with evaporative cooling, shower and toilet and skillion on the front.

The home is an ideal family home in a great location that certainly offers the lot, contact us now to arrange your private inspection.