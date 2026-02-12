3 bed 1 bath 2 car

Agent: Harcourts Wangaratta

Phone: 03 5722 9444

Price: TBC

Location: 1 Leishman Street, Wangaratta

Land: 719m2

This classic West End renovated home in an ideal location is perfect for the first home buyer or savvy investors all ready to go for the new owner.

The home consists of three spacious bedrooms all having built-in wardrobes, open plan kitchen and dining area with separate lounge room and second sitting area.

Heating and cooling are well catered for with five separate split system air conditioners plus a gas heater in the lounge room and ceiling fans throughout to keep you comfortable all year round.

The kitchen is well equipped with a gas cook top for cooking and a separate electric oven also your power bills will also be kept low with an approx. 3.5kw solar system installed.

Externally the rear yard is secure and has an ideal undercover outdoor area plus a workshop and a studio with a double carport for car storage and external blinds for privacy and to keep the heat out.

The home is in a great location and inspections will not disappoint, call us now to arrange your private inspection.