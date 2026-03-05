Bed: 3 plus study Bath: 2 Car: 2

Agent: Garry Nash & Co

Phone: (03) 5722 2663

Price: $749,000

Location: 4 Yale Court, Wangaratta

Land: Land 780 m² approx.

Tucked away in the sought-after Cambridge Estate, 4 Yale Court presents an exceptional opportunity to secure a beautifully built Cleal Constructions home on a generous 780m² (approx.) allotment.

Designed in 2005 with family comfort in mind, the property offers an impressive blend of space, practicality and lifestyle appeal in a peaceful court location.

Stepping inside, you’re welcomed by multiple living zones that provide flexibility for both relaxation and entertaining.

The home features three well sized bedrooms, two bathrooms and the added convenience of a dedicated study - ideal for those working from home.

Year round comfort is assured with evaporative cooling and ducted gas heating throughout.

The outdoor area is a standout, featuring a heated, salt chlorinated swimming pool that extends the fun well beyond the summer months.

An undercover patio creates the perfect setting for alfresco dining, weekend gatherings or simply unwinding while overlooking the pool.

Positioned close to Waldara Golf Course, quality schools, sporting facilities and scenic walking and bike tracks, this home offers an enviable lifestyle in one of Wangaratta’s most desirable estates - ideal for families, upsizers or those seeking relaxed, modern living.