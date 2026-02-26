Bed 3

Bath 2

Car 4

Agent: Harcourts Wangaratta

Phone: 03 5722 9444

Price: $840,000 - $880,000

Location: 246 Griffiths Track, Mount Bruno

Land: 49.24 acres

This property situated at 246 Griffiths Track Mount Bruno is centrally located to Wangaratta, Benalla and Shepparton and in the heart of the pristine Warby Ranges National Park.

The home is a modern three-bedroom residence with open plan kitchen, dining and living area with wood combustion heater.

The bedrooms are spacious with the main bedroom having a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite with the other bedrooms having built in wardrobes.

Cooking is via a gas cook top with and electric oven, hot water is a gas boosted solar system and there is an approx. 3kw solar system.

Water is via 150,000 litres of rainwater storage with three separate water tanks plus a dam for extra garden water.

There is ample shedding with an open type machinery storage area with studio, plus a second retreat type shed which would make an ideal spare room.

The property is well presented and is all ready for the new owner to move in and sit back and enjoy this amazing property, contact Harcourts Wangaratta now for your private inspection.