Bed: 4 Bath: 2 Car: 2

Agent: Garry Nash & Co

Phone: (03) 5722 2663

Price: $739,000

Location: 12 Leishman Street, Wangaratta

Land: 634m² approx.

Positioned in a quiet West End pocket of Wangaratta, this quality four-bedroom residence offers the perfect balance of space, comfort and low-maintenance living on approximately 634m².

Designed with families in mind, the generous master suite provides a true retreat, complete with walk-in robe, private ensuite and its own retreat space – ideal for unwinding at the end of the day.

Three additional bedrooms are well-proportioned and serviced by a central family bathroom, ensuring functionality for growing households.

Multiple living zones enhance the home’s versatility, including a separate formal lounge that offers a peaceful second living area or media room.

The well-appointed modern kitchen sits at the heart of the home, overlooking the spacious meals and family living area, creating a seamless environment for both everyday living and entertaining.

Step outside to a covered, paved alfresco area – the perfect setting for weekend barbecues and outdoor dining with family and friends.

The secure rear yard is low-maintenance and beautifully established with lawns and gardens, offering space for children and pets to enjoy.

Year-round comfort is assured with ducted gas heating and evaporative cooling.

A double lock-up garage with internal access and convenient rear yard access completes this impressive West End family home.