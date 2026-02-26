Bed 4

Bath 2

Car 2

Agent: Harcourts Wangaratta

Phone: 03 5722 9444

Price: $1,400,000

Location: 562 Warby Range Road, Wangaratta South

Land: 20 acres

Set across approximately 20 acres of gently undulating countryside, this beautifully presented four bedroom, two bathroom residence offers the kind of rural lifestyle many dream about but few ever secure.

Thoughtfully designed for modern family living, the home features two generous living areas, ducted air conditioning, and a warm, inviting ambience that flows throughout.

At the heart of the home sits a contemporary kitchen appointed with stone benchtops, an electric cooktop, and a walk in pantry - perfect for both everyday meals and weekend entertaining.

A wood heater anchors the main living space, adding a cosy touch during the cooler months.

The master suite provides a private retreat with its own split system, walk-in robe, and ensuite, while the remaining bedrooms all include built-in robes, with two also fitted with split systems for year round comfort.

Stepping outside, the property truly comes into its own.

An exceptional outdoor entertaining area - complete with a full outdoor kitchen, striking stone benchtops, fireplace, and polished concrete flooring - invites long lunches, family gatherings, and evenings spent overlooking the sweeping landscape from the wraparound verandah.

For those seeking a working or hobby farm setup, the infrastructure is outstanding.

Seven well fenced paddocks, each serviced by trough or dam water, provide versatility for livestock or equestrian pursuits.

Quality improvements include cattle yards with a new gravel base, electric fencing, a dedicated horse shed, and an additional woodshed.

Multiple shedding options add further appeal, including a 12m x 9m shed, a mancave with bar, and ample space for caravans, machinery, or recreational gear.

Sustainability and practicality are well covered with a 5kW solar system, a two car carport, and a family friendly backyard that completes this impressive rural package.

For buyers seeking a lifestyle opportunity that blends comfort, functionality, and wide open space, this property stands as a rare and compelling offering - one that promises not just a home, but a way of life.