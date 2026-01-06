Property sales in Wangaratta over the last quarter of 2025 have been extremely strong across residential, rural, commercial and industrial, according to real estate agent Garry Nash.

With the economic landscape settling, and an exit by investors from the market, Mr Nash said activity has been healthy.

"People have accepted the economic climate for what it is and interest rates are pretty much stable," he said.

"We also saw quite a bit of external interest come into the Wangaratta area, including interstate and metro areas of Melbourne.

"Median house prices in Wangaratta have steadied and it allows people to step up and make their purchases.

"It's not a rampant or bull market but it's a very good, stable market to buy and sell in."

The exit from the investment market due to the changes in the Residential Tenancy Act have also had an affect.

"With the investment properties coming on the market it's allowed a lot of first home buyers to secure a good property," Mr Nash said.

"Compliance issues under the new regulations certainly put a big commitment on anyone who owns an investment property.

"Making sure heating and cooling are right up to the mark is an example of what rental providers need to adhere to."

The median house price in Wangaratta is $525,000, down 0.5 per cent in the past 12 months, based on 333 sales, according to realestate.com.au.

Rental figures houses have gone in the other direction with a property fetching a median of $480 per week, up 4.3pc in 12 months based on 337 leased.

While rents for units/apartments are $370 per week, up 12.1pc in the past 12 months based on 127 leased.

The median time on the market for house sales is 37 days, while it's just 16 days for house rentals and 14 days for units/apartments.