Bed – 4 | Bath – 2 | Car – 3 |

Agent: Garry Nash & Co

Phone: (03) 5722 2663

Price: $879,000

Land: 2850m2

Location: 36 Park Lane, Wangaratta

Set on an impressive 2850m² approx. allotment and backing onto the serene Ovens River, 36 Park Lane offers a lifestyle that perfectly balances space, comfort and convenience.

This beautifully presented four-bedroom brick veneer home in Wangaratta is ideal for a growing family, boasting a spacious master suite complete with a fully renovated ensuite and ample storage.

Inside, the home provides year-round comfort with ducted gas heating and evaporative cooling, ensuring every season is enjoyed in style.

The heart of the home flows effortlessly to an inviting paved alfresco area, ideal for entertaining friends or enjoying quiet family evenings while overlooking the sparkling inground swimming pool.

For those seeking space for hobbies, vehicles, or work, the property features a 6m x 12m approx. shed/workshop and an additional 7m x 15m approx. carport, catering perfectly to tradies, storage needs, or recreational pursuits.

Beyond the property, residents benefit from direct access to the native river reserve and scenic walking tracks that lead straight to Wangaratta’s CBD, combining natural beauty with urban convenience.

Whether it’s the family-friendly layout, the outdoor entertaining spaces, or the lifestyle opportunities along the Ovens River, this property truly offers something for everyone. It’s more than a home - it’s a complete lifestyle waiting to be enjoyed.

For more details contact Garry Nash& Co Real Estate on (03) 5722 2663.