Bed – 4 | Bath – 2 | Car – 1 |

Agent: Garry Nash & Co

Phone: (03) 5722 2663

Price: $689,000

Land: 752m2

Location: 52 Murdoch Road, Wangaratta

Set on a generous 752m² (approx.) allotment, this well-appointed family home delivers an ideal blend of comfort, space and easy living in a highly sought-after pocket of Wangaratta.

Designed for everyday functionality, the light-filled layout features generous living zones that suit both relaxation and entertaining, while the rendered brick façade offers appealing street presence and long-lasting durability.

The master bedroom is privately positioned and complete with its own ensuite, while the additional bedrooms are well-sized and flexible for family needs, guests or a home office.

Year-round comfort is assured with ducted floor heating and evaporative cooling throughout.

Outdoor living shines, with a sparkling chlorinated in-ground pool providing the perfect backdrop for summer enjoyment.

The adjoining alfresco area offers a relaxed setting for outdoor dining and seamlessly extends the home’s living space.

Convenience further enhances the appeal, with Wangaratta West Primary School just 1.2km away, Galen Catholic College 2.5km, and the CBD’s shops, cafés and services only 3km from the door.

Immaculately maintained and ready to enjoy, this property presents an excellent opportunity for investors or buyers seeking comfortable, low-maintenance living in a prime location.