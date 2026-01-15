JUBILEE GOLF CLUB

Friday, 9 January

18 Hole medley Stableford

Winner: Nic Bonwick 39.

NTPs - 8th: Thomas Aggett, 13th: Zac Guilfoyle.

Sunday, 11 January 2026

18 Hole Medley Stableford

Winner: Angela Mitchell 38. Runner Up: Daine Porter 38. Third: Kellie Roberts 37.

Ball winners: Brendan Cairns 2 balls 36, Andrew Nunn 36, Wayne Hibberson 36, Garth Fullerton c/b from others 35.

NTPs - 4th: Wayne Hibberson, 8th: Garth Fullerton, 13th: Garth Fullerton , 17th: Ali Commensoli.

Monday, 12 January

18 Hole Medley Stableford

Winner: Martin VanRhee 43. Second: Ian Dinsdale 40.

Ball winners: Gerard O’Brien 38, Lawrence Miller 37, Bernie Grealy C/B 36, Andrew Walker C/B 36, Russell Stone 36.

NTPs - 8th: Martin VanRhee, 13th: Martin VanRhee.

Tuesday, 13 January

Ladies 9 Hole Stableford

Winner: Gerrie Versteegen 20.

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford

Winner: Lee Freeland 40. Second: Janet Wraith 38.

Ball winners: Chris Boseley 37, Val Ellis C/B 36, Liz Collihole on a C/B from others 36.

NTPs - 4th: Liz Collihole, 8th: Val Ellis, 13th: Val Ellis, 17th: Di Murphy.

Wednesday, 14 January

9 Hole Stableford

Winner: Joe Marjanovic Jnr 19.

Ball winners: Matt Walker 14, Kim Arnold 14.

NTPs - 17th: Matt Walker.

Men’s 18 Hole Stroke

Winner: Gordon Hines -2. 2nd: Nigel Cooper E. 3rd: Glenn O’Connell E.

Ball winners: Martin Van Rhee E, Gary Dinsdale E, Brian Thomas E, Adam Anderson +1, Stan Goldsworthy +1, Dave Anderson +1, Ian Wiedemann +1.

NTPs - 4th: Pat Ernst, 8th: Glenn O’Connell, 13th: Martin VanRhee, 17th: Adam Anderson.

WANG GOLF CLUB

WGC Competitions: Week ending 11 January

Tuesday, 6 January

Women's 9 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Jan Hill 15 points. Runner Up: Wendy Stephens 12 points.

NTPs - 2nd: Jan Hill.

18 Hole Stroke Event

Women's Monthly Medal

Winner: Janette Collier 66 nett. Runner Up: Helen Tate 68 nett.

Ball Winners: Nora Martin, Julie McInnes, Rhonda Bray, Candice Jones.

Saturday, 10 January

Men's 18 Hole Stableford Event

A Grade Winner: Robert Holloway 40 points. A Grade Runner Up: Michael Webster 39 points.

B Grade Winner: David Ryan 43 points C/B. B Grade Runner Up: John Mullins 43 points.

C Grade Winner: Daniel Salmon 41 points. C Grade Runner Up: Peter Nolan 40 points.

Ball Winners: Mitchell Bush, Julian Bau, Jarred Clark, Harry Allan, Carl Stiblj, Joel Tilbrook, Leon Kantor, Dan Lacey, Ray Hutton, Andy Raison, Trevor Trimble, Joe Antic, Neville McCormick.

NTPs – 2nd: Tony Goodison, 4th: John Southwell, 7th: Mitchell Bush, 13th: Ray Hutton, 16th: Phillip Winnell, 18th: John Southwell.

Domino's Voucher NTP 10th - 2nd Shot: Michael Webster. RSL Voucher NTP 12th - 2nd Shot: Mitchell Bush.

Eagles: Harry Allan 8th Hole. Secret 6: David Ryan. Raffle Winner: Marty Anania.

Women’s 18 Hole Stableford Event

Winner: Maggie Ray 30 points. Runner Up: Ginny Krich 28 points.

Sunday, 11 January

Medley Competition: 18 Hole Stableford event

Winner: Nicholas Tilbrook 39 points. Runner Up: Michael Webster 37 points.

9 Hole Stableford

Winner: Maggie Ray 16 points. Runner Up: Graeme Ray 13 points.

WANG CROQUET

Results for Monday, 12 January are as follows:

Elise Downes and Dawn Wind d Joan Dyson and Terry Wilson 7/5, Cheryle Beckley and Jed Hart d Janet Kelly and Robyn Muller 7/3, Maureen O'Keefe d Gavan Kelly 7/3.

Last Saturday, Janet Kelly scored three in-off hoops whilst clearing opposition balls.

On Monday, Elise Downes ran a hoop from 20 yards and then, not to be outdone, Terry Wilson ran one from 22 yards.

On Wednesday morning Jed Hart and Terry Wilson played Ricochet croquet with Terry managing a four-hoop break to win the game 26/21.

Play is at 9am on Monday, Wednesday (Ricochet) and Saturday, and 5.30pm on Wednesday for Twilight play.

Please arrive 15 minutes earlier to allow for a draw to be undertaken.

The club is located at 46 Ryan Avenue, Wangaratta.

For further information please contact president Susan Fischer on 0417 217 009 or secretary Terry Wilson on 0417 326 739.

WANGARATTA PICKLEBALL

Section: 1 - Bryan Wilson 55-33, Trish Phyland 51-43, Daryl Smith 48-43, Noel Boyd 40-57, Brad Buss 36-54.

Section: 2 - Sean Ievenieks 59-25, Dameon Holmes 44-40, Tracy Loyst 41-43, Lou Bell 24-60.

Section: 3 - Brent Ibrom 60-27, Scott Bell 47-46, Jodie Ramage 47-52, Klaus Kazenwadel 40-50, Molly Booth 36-55.

Section: 4 - Tyson Chivers 60-31, Aaron Freeman 47-44, Mick Patford 42-49, Kate Meagher 33-58.

Section: 5 - James Pursell 55-44, Patrick Oudin 53-46, Wilma Hill 51-48, Peter Ablazej 39-60.

Section: 6 - Georgia McGuffie 59-47, Bryan Gibson 57-45, Tim Dickinson 50-43, Pauline Benton 46-55, Shelley Buss 44-60.

Section: 7 - Graeme Cripps 59-38, Ken Gaudion 53-40, Chris Jamieson 44-47, Amelie Booth 38-52 Michael Reid 34 -51.

Section: 8 - Jill Clayton 56-35, Nancy Reid 49-45, Marg Newton 49-52, Jackie Gardner 46-48, Erin Matthews 40-60.