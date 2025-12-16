A1: Wangaratta Hyundai A1 pushed Corowa RSL all the way on Saturday, before once again fading late in the game to lose to the home side.

Only two shots separated the sides with less than 20 ends to play before the margin finished at 15 shots.

Phil Davern, Greg Braden, Gary Fenlon and Gerald Brown held sway for most of their game winning 26-18, as did Trevor Selwood, Laurie McDonald, Norm Bussell and John Kane (21-18), despite dropping the last 10 shots of the match.

Maurie Braden’s rink (15-20) and Adrian Pantling’s (9-28) both lost.

Wang will head into the Christmas break with a chance to turn things around in the new year with only one more away game and a favourable draw to finish the season.

Final scores: Wangaratta 4 pts 71 shots lost to Corowa RSL 14 pts 84 shots.

Wang will host Yarrawonga when play resumes on 17 January.

A4: Wangaratta Niko’s Butchery A4 fell at home against a very strong Corowa RSL side on Saturday.

Gary King, Michael Howard, Greg McDonald and Nev Jones salvaged a point for the home side when they drew their game 17-17, however losses to Terry Corrigan (18-24), Terry Johnson (19-22) and Tom Morrow (8-28) saw the visitors win comfortably.

Final scores: Wangaratta 1 pt 62 shots lost to Corowa RSL 17 pts 91 shots.

Wang will travel to Yarrawonga when play resumes.

A5: Wang Luminosity A5 fell just short of visitors Yackandandah on Saturday.

Ken Essenhigh, Chris Bell, Susan Bull and Ros Howard won by three (18-15) and Keith Izard, Ron McAuliffe, Brian Godfrey and Ryan Mullavey got up by five (19-14).

Unfortunately, Lyn Kahlefeldt’s rink went down 15-26 as the hosts fell three shots short of the visitors.

Final scores: Wangaratta 4 pts 52 shots lost to Yackandandah 10 pts 55 shots.

Wang will travel to Commercial Club in the New Year.

B2: Wang WinSec B2 had a comfortable win at St James on Saturday.

John Knight, Graeme Norman, Lance Jenkin and Ann Keen were on fire winning by a big margin (32-9), while Neil Reid, Lola Clarke, Norm Baker and Deb Savage also won (20-11).

Mick Lennane’s rink found the going a bit tougher though as they went down (9-22).

Final scores: Wang 12 pts 61 shots def St James 2 pts 42 shots.

Wangaratta will host Corowa Civic in January.

In other club news, this Saturday will see the 2025-2026 season’s club singles championship finals played.

The men’s semi-finals (Greg Braden vs Laurie McDonald; Gary Fenlon vs Maurie Braden) commence at 10.30am, while the women’s final (Rho Smith vs Jan Hermassoo) and the men’s final will commence at 2.30pm.

The finals will be followed by barbecue tea.