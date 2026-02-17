Milawa Bowls Club is throwing open their doors to the community for a series of barefoot bowls nights, reintroduced by popular demand.

The well-attended barefoot bowls nights commence this week, running from 6-8pm every Wednesday initially for three weeks, starting Wednesday, 18 February.

The season will be broken up into two parts, with a week off on Wednesday, 11 March, with more bowls fun on 18 March, 15 March, and 1 April.

Admittance to this fun, laid-back and social evening is just $10 a head, which covers the green fee, bowls hire, and the barbecue at the conclusion of the evening’s bowls fun.

Players can rock up in teams of three on the night, or be placed into a group with likeminded eager bowlers keen for a bit of fun.

The bar will be open, with prizes and raffles on each night.

For bookings or enquiries, contact Milawa Bowls Club secretary Maureen Walker on 0458 217 655, or treasurer Bernard Neal on 0407 723 092.

The Milawa Bowls Club is located at the Milawa Recreation Reserve, off Sportsground Lane.