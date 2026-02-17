Wangaratta Niko’s Butchery A4 progressed through to next week’s preliminary final after a dominant win over Dederang at Rutherglen in Saturday’s elimination final.

Terry Johnson, Richard Hermassoo, Barb McDonald and Leon Quartermain paved the way for Wangaratta with a powerful display winning by a huge 26-shot margin, 35-9.

Gary King, Jan Hermassoo, Michael Howard and Greg McDonald combined for a comfortable 10-shot win, 23-13, while Tom Morrow, Richie Allan, Mick Johnstone and Gayle King also saluted 17-14.

Terry Corrigan, Ric Chivers, John Keen and Tyson Chivers were the only losing rink, going down 22-29.

Final scores: Wangaratta 16 pts 97 shots def Dederang 2 pts 65 shots.

Wangaratta will play Corowa RSL at Rutherglen next week in the preliminary final.

In A1 action at Wangaratta on Saturday, Corowa RSL went through to the grand final with a narrow two-shot win over Wodonga, 86-84, and Rutherglen put an end to YMGCR’s season with a nine-shot win in the elimination final (84-75).

Wodonga will play Rutherglen at Myrtleford in the preliminary final on Saturday.