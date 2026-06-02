They may have been favourites going into the match, but you’ve still got to find a way to win when your back’s against the wall – this could be the turning point for the Devils.

Wangaratta City FC’s senior men’s team secured a top four spot on the ladder and their fifth win of the season on Sunday, coming back from 1-3 down to defeat St Pats 4-3 at South Wangaratta.

The incredible come-from-behind win comes a week after the Devils won from 2-3 down midway through the second half against Cobram Roar.

After conceding a goal in the eighth minute from Pats’ Sam Brosolo, the Devils evened the ledger through young gun Emillio Miliankos-King (12’).

From there, the struggle commenced, with both sides working hard for field position and to maintain possession for long enough to build into a chance on goal.

There was plenty of spice in the contest, with two yellow cards apiece through the first half, but it would be St Pats who would break through, with Aaron Young finding the back of the net in the shadow of half-time.

The Devils went into the break down 1-2, no doubt still in the contest, but when Pats’ Pascal Moran converted in the 54th minute, it became 1-3, and alarm bells were ringing.

Fraser D’Agostino led the charge with a 61st minute strike to bring the Devils within a goal, before Raul Pahina equalised in the 68th.

The match was once again in the balance, with the ball going up and down the pitch, but when the referee gave the Devils a penalty kick in the 80th, they had the chance to seal the deal.

For the second time in as many weeks, the Devils had a spot kick to put them ahead and ice the game, and the experienced Pahina put it through.

Wangaratta was able to fiercely defend for the final 10 minutes, securing the points in one of their most important performances so far this season.

Coach Vitaly Leschen said it was a statement performance from a maturing side.

“It’s another good comeback, but we made it a bit hard for ourselves,” he said.

“Credit to the boys – one time, it’s a fluke, but two times or more coming back in these situations and winning, it demonstrates a bit of the mentality the boys have and the ability they have to understand they have the quality to turn games around, no matter the situation.

“In the second half we started very strong and looked very strong from the kick-off, and their goal was against the run of momentum in the first 10-15 minutes.

“For us to then accept they’d scored a goal and understand we had the momentum and continue that momentum after the goal to get those three goals nice and quickly in response was a very good thing.

“That demonstrates the boys have that broader understanding of game situation now, when they’re on top and capitalising when they’re on top, even when things perhaps don’t go their way all the time.”

The result puts the Devils at fourth on the division one men’s standings at the season’s midpoint, with 20 points to their name, a neutral goal difference, and victories from five of their last six matches.

Melrose FC (25 points), Myrtleford Savoy (27 points, +10) and Albury City (27 points, +22) are ahead of Wangaratta City after 11 rounds.

It was a day of success for the Devils, with the ressies coming up winners 5-1, the thirds fought out a 3-2 win, while the over 35s shared the points in a high-scoring 4-4 tie.

The Devils will take the week off over the King’s Birthday bye.