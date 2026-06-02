It’s 10 rounds down, 10 to go for Ovens and King netball.

Tarrawingee finished the first half of their season on a high note after knocking off Greta by 20 goals, 53-33 on Saturday.

After a whirlwind first 15 minutes of netball, it was Tarrawingee who found themselves ahead on the scoreboard, parlaying their five-goal lead at quarter time into a 24-15 half-time scoreline.

Tarrawingee upped their scoring output after half-time, piling on 16 goals to Greta’s nine to ratchet up the scoreboard pressure heading into the final term.

Ultimately, Tarrawingee proved too classy in both attack and defence, taking a handy 20-goal win into the midseason bye.

Kaylee Allan finished with 50 goals to her name in a near-solo performance, while Kate Whiley and Paige Warner were rock solid.

Greta’s Milly Mathewson had a brilliant game in defence, while the versatile Allyson Hussey turned it on in her 200th match.

Tarrawingee coach Tig White said drizzly conditions made it hard to move the ball well.

"It was such a wet and slippery game, so we didn’t play like we usually would, but it was good to get over the line," she said.

"Our attacking end worked extremely well all game, Kaylee Allan and Mollie Chamberlain worked beautifully together and were able to present themselves perfectly for our midcourt feeders."

The result sees the Bulldogs leapfrog the Blues on the ladder, with Tarrawingee sliding into third overall, two points behind Bonnie Doon, and eight points behind Whorouly.

Greta (6-2-1) and Goorambat (5-3) round out the rest of the current top five, with Milawa just off the pace on percentage.

Benalla All Blacks, Bright, King Valley, Moyhu, and North Wangaratta fill out the rest of the ladder after round 10.

In other matches, Whorouly picked up their ninth-straight victory with a 60-21 demolition of Moyhu, currently undefeated in A grade netball.

The match was essentially over after quarter time, when the Lions had tripled Moyhu’s score in just 15 minutes.

The margin blew out to 22 goals by half-time, and powerhouse efforts in both attack and defence through the second half saw the Lions concede just 10 goals after half-time, but shoot 27.

Goal shooter Abbey Forrest was impressive, shooting 38 goals at 90.48 per cent accuracy for the match, while defensive titans Sally Wood and Laura Keighran were at their imposing best.

For Moyhu, Jacqui Lake and Grace Watson-Long were named in the best on court.

Elsewhere, Milawa defeated King Valley by 10 goals, 44-34, Bonnie Doon defeated Benalla All Blacks 63-43, and Bright knocked off North Wangaratta 41-21.