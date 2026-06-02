Sunday saw all four teams head across to John Foord Oval in Corowa to take on the Corowa Rutherglen Roos.

Under 12

The Wangaratta Rovers under 12 girls faced a strong Corowa Rutherglen side.

Despite the scoreboard, the Rovers showed great determination and resilience throughout the match.

The opposition got away to a fast start early and continued to build on their lead each quarter, but the Rovers girls never dropped their heads.

There were plenty of positives, with consistent effort across the ground and some brave defensive work under pressure.

The team kept working hard all game, supporting each other and continuing to contest every ball.

While it wasn’t the result they were hoping for, the experience will be a valuable learning opportunity as the group continues to develop their skills and teamwork across the season.

Final score: Wangaratta Rovers 0.0 (0) defeated by Corowa Rutherglen 20.16 (136).

Best players: Lara Browne, Ruth Purton, Mia Lepoidevin, Kaliah Billing, Elana Lesslie, Chloe Rooks.

Under 15

The Wangaratta Rovers under 15 girls took on Corowa Rutherglen in a tough contest.

The Rovers were under pressure from the outset, with Corowa Rutherglen getting on top early in the first quarter and steadily building their lead throughout the match.

Despite the scoreboard, the Rovers girls showed plenty of grit and determination, continuing to compete strongly at every contest.

There were some strong individual efforts, with players working hard around the ball and in defence to limit the opposition’s opportunities.

The team’s effort and willingness to keep pushing right until the final siren was a real highlight.

Final score: Wangaratta Rovers 0.0 (0) defeated by Corowa Rutherglen 10.10 (70).

Best players: Kirana O’Donnell, Mary Purton, Hazel Sutherland, Paige-Lee Dummett, Eva Morris, Isabelle Foster.

Under 18

The Wangaratta Rovers under 18 Girls battled hard against a polished Corowa Rutherglen outfit.

Corowa Rutherglen set the tone early with a five-goal opening quarter, and while they continued to add to their tally across the day, the Rovers girls remained committed to the contest and worked tirelessly to apply pressure around the ground.

A highlight for the Rovers came in the final quarter, when the team was rewarded for their persistence with a late score, lifting the energy and providing a positive finish to the match.

Defensively, there were several strong efforts as players put their bodies on the line and supported one another under sustained pressure.

Although the scoreboard didn’t reflect it, the Rovers showed resilience and determination throughout the four quarters.

The group will take plenty from the experience as they continue to build cohesion and confidence heading into the next round.

Final score: Wangaratta Rovers 0.1 (1) defeated by Corowa Rutherglen 13.16 (94).

Best players: Lily Gibb, Lily Currie Fraser, Amy Lowe, Molly Thomas, Chloe Mizzi, Willow Foster.

Open

The Wangaratta Rovers Open Women’s side showed plenty of fight despite being stretched with injuries and illness.

With numbers limited, the Rovers came out strongly in the opening term, matching the opposition early and putting the first score on the board to trail by just five points at quarter time.

The second quarter proved challenging as Corowa Rutherglen began to gain control, but the Rovers continued to compete hard around the contest.

To their credit, the Rovers steadied in the second half, with a determined third quarter effort seeing them add another goal and remain competitive.

The final quarter highlighted the group’s resilience, as they continued to push forward and finished the game strongly despite the difficult circumstances.

Final score: Wangaratta Rovers 4.6 (30) defeated by Corowa Rutherglen 12.9 (81).

Goals: Chloe Kungl 2, Renea Macbain 2.

Best players: Emma Gosbell, Helen Collins, Kathryn Burns, Elizabeth Healy, Rebecka Bullivant, Kimberly Rose Nixon.