They’re seven points clear on top of the table, yet to taste defeat and are coming off a comprehensive 5-2 win – the Lady Devils are on a roll.

The top team in the division two women’s competition further proved they’re the real deal after knocking off St Pats with disdain at home on Sunday.

The tone was set within the first 10 minutes of play, with Matilda Aggenbach knocking through a penalty in the third minute and Samantha Scott doubling the lead just seven minutes in.

A brace to Ella Antonello (34’, 46’) and a successful penalty strike to Isabelle Christieson (42’) put the result beyond a doubt.

Division two women’s coach Kristy Mellor said 5-2 was a great result.

“We started strong and were able to convert from some strong wing play and an early penalty.

“A number of players were trialled in different positions this week as we were trying to extend their skills in alternate positions.

“Changes were made to the team after going up 2-0.

“St Pats had a couple of really strong players who were able to move the ball forward quickly - they caught us on the back foot a couple of times with two good goals.

“We were able to respond with a beautiful cross from the wing and another penalty in front of goal.

“Standout players this week were Bronte Robinson who played both on the wing and in defence, Tilly Aggenbach who created our first goal scoring opportunity, and Michelle Greenwood who had a strong and creative game at left back.

“There were two beautiful goals from Ella Antonello - one where she got on the end of the ball from a cross from the wing was especially good to watch.”

After a physical campaign to date, Mellor said the weekend off with the mandatory King’s Birthday general bye came at a good time for her charges.

“The girls picked up a couple of injuries in Sunday's game, so we are resting this week going into the long weekend,” she said.

“We will take stock to reflect on the first half of the season, and look at how we can keep the momentum and enthusiasm going for the second.”