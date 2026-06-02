Wangaratta Magpies enjoyed a percentage boosting victory over Corowa-Rutherglen in Ovens and Murray A grade netball at the weekend with a 51-35 win.

It was a tough day on the bitumen with the second half impacted by a chilling downpour.

The win keeps the Magpies in the top five in fourth position, on equal points with fifth placed Wodonga and sixth placed Lavington.

"It was an important win for us at Corowa," coach Shea Cunningham said.

"I thought our defensive pressure across the court was a standout, particularly through the middle third, which allowed us to generate some turnover ball and convert it effectively.

"Our composure in key moments, especially late in quarters, was also really pleasing."

The pre-game focus around consistency of effort and maintaining structures for four quarters certainly paid off, with Wangaratta winning each term.

"We’ve spoken a lot about not dropping away at any stage of the game, and I thought the players delivered strongly on that," Cunningham said.

"There was a real intent to stay disciplined and trust the processes we’ve been working on, which was great to see."

The squad was also able to celebrate a couple of milestone games with skipper Hannah Grady notching up her 250th club game and dynamic centrecourt player Leah Jenvey reaching the 100 game tally.

"It was fantastic to see both Leah and Hannah reach significant milestones," Cunningham said.

"They’ve both been outstanding contributors to the club over a long period of time, not just in their on-court performances but also in the leadership and standards they bring to the group.

"Their experience, composure, and ability to influence games are incredibly valuable to us, and it was great to see them recognised."

Apart from a few minor niggles, the list remains healthy which will be welcome ahead of the road trip to Myrtleford this weekend.

"Our focus at training will be on continuing to build our connection and ball movement, as well as sharpening up our execution under pressure," Cunningham said.

"We know it will be another strong contest, so we’ll be looking to maintain our intensity and keep improving in the areas that we need too."

Wangaratta Rovers were unable to contain one of the flag favourites in Wodonga Raiders, suffering one of its biggest losses for the season thus far, going down 81-32.

However, coach Stacey Lamb was still upbeat about her young side's effort

"There were so many positives, we actually led at some points during the first quarter and forced them to make some positional changes early which was great to see," she said.

"Lily Palmer was exceptional in GD and got a huge number of turnovers.

"She is playing some great defensive netball and knows how to win the ball.

"Holly McCarthy [centre] continues to be a powerful force in the midcourt and I think she beat her opponent all day.

"Sophia Pasquali [22 goals] stood up in goals as Sami Kreltszheim opted to have another week off to get her injured ankle 100 per cent right, she continued to go to post and was up against quality defenders all day.

"Raiders are a top two side and it was great for us to test our game against them.

"Our defensive pressure proved to be a strength of ours as we continued to win ball all day across all areas of the court."

Lamb said the side was looking forward to meeting Lavington this Saturday, a side they played just a month ago, going down by just three goals.

"I feel like we match up well on them and should really have won in our last meeting," she said.

"The A grade group is so connected and the vibe around the whole club is unreal.

"C grade are second on the ladder and coach Deb Doyle has them firing.

"Holly Semmens played her 50th club game last week in the B grade and they continue to match it with the top three sides."