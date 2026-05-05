The North East Bushrangers Basketball Club has launched a first of its kind development program for young athletes from across the North East, marking an exciting step for the club in creating athlete pathways and supporting regional basketball growth.

Commencing on 3 May and running for six weeks in Benalla, the North East Bushrangers Academy will be led by Bushies’ director of coaching, Brett Harvey, along with a team of local coaches and high-profile talent from outside the region to deliver the innovative new program, which has been specially designed to enhance the game of each athlete.

Free of charge to participants and made possible thanks to the support of the Victorian Government through Sport and Recreation Victoria, the Bushies Academy will complement and enhance the club’s existing team training sessions to focus on the growth of the individual player.

It will also encompass a special Junior Prospects program that looks to identify kids aged between nine and 12 who have the potential to be regional basketball stars of the future.

Harvey said it’s an exciting new step for the club.

“I’m proud to be involved in rolling out this innovative new academy program for Bushies, which will enhance the skillset of current players and identify up-and-coming local talent,” he said.

“The carefully structured program will see players take part in evaluation and assessment, followed by individual development and performance with task take-aways and feedback mechanisms to enhance individuals’ toolkits and enable training to continue to be tailored to each athlete’s needs.”

The Bushies Academy is open to current registered players, and selected players from the Club’s affiliated teams.

For further information on Bushies and the academy program, visit northeastbushrangers.com.au/clinics.