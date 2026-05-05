Wangaratta Rovers' upward trend continued at the weekend scoring a season high 60 goals against fourth placed Wodonga Bulldogs, but it was still not enough to secure the four points.

The Hawks have increased their goal tally each match with scores in order from the first round of 34, 43, and 50 prior to the home game last Saturday.

However, the Bulldogs amassed 76 goals in response with sharpshooter Molly Moylan virtually unstoppable in goal for the visitors, shooting 61 goals herself.

"To shoot 60 goals in a game is a real positive and to lose is unreal," A grade coach Stacey Lamb said.

"That result would see us win in most other games.

"The scores that are being shot each week is a real positive for us as a team and a reflection of our attacking end."

The Rovers attack was led by Sophia Pasquali who shot 34 from 35, with Sami Kreltszheim (24) instrumental in setting up play and driving through the midcourt.

"Bulldogs were great with Abbey Bloye and Molly Moylan who we just simply couldn't stop," Lamb said.

"Molly was in all the play and shot so many goals.

"While we had our full team in, Holly McCarthy was limited with court time on her injured ankle, but she was still in our best and was so strong running centre.

"Our defensive stats were down this week compared to other weeks, we just couldn't get the ball off them.

"We will have a defensive focus at training and that's also a reflection of the Bulldogs strong attacking end."

Meanwhile, Wangaratta Magpies recovered from a slow start to push Yarrawonga all the way before going down by just two goals, 46-44.

Magpies coach Shea Cunningham said it was another tight contest between two quality sides and the result came down to the final moments.

"We had a tough start and were 10 goals down at quarter time, but I was really pleased with how the group responded," she said.

"From there we matched Yarrawonga for the remainder of the game, scores were level at three quarter time, and it came down to the last 90 seconds for them to edge us by two goals."

Cunningham said the side showed plenty of resilience and composure after that first quarter.

"The connection through the midcourt improved and we worked hard to get clean ball to circle edge," she said.

"The challenge early was settling into the game and handling Yarra’s pressure, but I was proud of how the group adjusted and stuck together.

Spearhead Amanda Umanski continued her rich vein of form scoring 34 goals while defenders Milly O’Kane on dangerous Yarrawonga GS Bridget Cassar was excellent taking on such a tough role, and was well supported by Katie Dean.

"Across the court, our teamwork and willingness to do the hard work for each other really stood out," Cunningham said.

"Cassar is always difficult to contain, but I thought our defenders competed strongly and applied consistent pressure, especially as the game wore on.

"Overall, while it’s disappointing to fall short, I’m really proud of the effort, the fight, and the way the group supported each other during and after the match."

The netball squad as a whole had a highly successful day with B grade reversing the A grade result to win by two goals in another tight contest, with C grade, 17s and 15s all enjoying strong wins.